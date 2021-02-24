Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

