Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $406.78 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.09, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,862 shares of company stock worth $31,763,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

