Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $7,144,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 359.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $255,773.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,290.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $988,335.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 856,758 shares in the company, valued at $105,621,126.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,942 shares of company stock valued at $23,515,663. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

