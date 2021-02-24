Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of LEGH opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $411.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,899,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,848 shares of company stock valued at $580,790. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

