Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equities lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

