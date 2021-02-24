Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VRTV opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.