Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Robert F. Probst Sells 5,200 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

