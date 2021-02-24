Veil Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,304.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $10,304.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded 132.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.35 or 1.00018795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.00486162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00884453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00286289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00143335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.