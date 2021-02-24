Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by research analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Varta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €104.67 ($123.14).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Monday. Varta has a 1-year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €136.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

