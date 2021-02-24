Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 129,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $126.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

