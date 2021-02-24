Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 209,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,341. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.