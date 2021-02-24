Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.05

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.05 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 6575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

