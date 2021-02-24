Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.16

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.16 and last traded at $179.16, with a volume of 1845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 929.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

