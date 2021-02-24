Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

