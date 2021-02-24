Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 239,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

