V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in V.F. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.