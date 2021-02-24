USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 3,148 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $289,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $182,748.08.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.