US Bancorp DE Sells 719 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 492,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,851 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE MMS opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

