US Bancorp DE Sells 576 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 58,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

