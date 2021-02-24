US Bancorp DE Sells 4,045 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $241.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $244.37.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

