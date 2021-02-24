US Bancorp DE Sells 1,900 Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 8,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZD opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

