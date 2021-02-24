US Bancorp DE Sells 15,328 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 113,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.