US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.07.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

