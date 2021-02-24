US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,996.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,041.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,958.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

