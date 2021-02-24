US Bancorp DE Has $1.05 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 504,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

GDS opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -208.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

