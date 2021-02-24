US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.27 and a 52-week high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

