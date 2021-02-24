Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $69.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. 247,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -212.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $60.44.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.