UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 10%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $27.98. 13,520,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 10,342,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.