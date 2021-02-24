Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Down 27.6%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price fell 27.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. 671,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 863,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

