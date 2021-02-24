United Parcel Service (UPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $25.00.

2/4/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $201.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $202.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/12/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,757 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

