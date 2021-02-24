United Parcel Service (UPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $25.00.
- 2/4/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $201.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $202.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 1/12/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of UPS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,757 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
