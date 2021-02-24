United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

