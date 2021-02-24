United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.26

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 88.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in United Community Banks by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

