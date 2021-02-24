Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE UIS traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

