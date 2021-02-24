Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.