Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 363,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,605,381. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.