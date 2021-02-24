U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.