U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 9,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,082. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $912.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.