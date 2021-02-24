U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,077,000 after purchasing an additional 795,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.