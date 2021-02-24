Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

