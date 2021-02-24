Tuniu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 594 call options.

TOUR opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $502.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.51. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

