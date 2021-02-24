TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 170 by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 60.40% from the stock’s current price.

TUI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

LON TUI opened at GBX 429.24 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 365.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.70. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

In related news, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

