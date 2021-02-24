TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Shares Down 15%

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA)’s stock price traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.36. 1,939,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,501,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.