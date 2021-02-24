Truist Securiti Weighs in on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn $14.59 per share for the year.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.