Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.72. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

