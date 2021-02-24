Truist Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $100.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target upped by Truist from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of TREX opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

