Truist Lowers Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Hold

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

EOLS opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

