Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $301,177,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.