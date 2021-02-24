TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) Shares Up 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

