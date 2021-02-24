TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $46.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

