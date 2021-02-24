Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.12

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 2677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 506,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

